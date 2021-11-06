‘Interstellar’, the movie that everyone loved turns 7 years after its premiere











This is a 2014 British-American and Canadian science fiction drama, which is considered a masterpiece in which ‘Interstellar’ takes us through the enigmas of the Universe and its times in a sublime way.

It was masterfully directed by Christopher Nolan and perfectly starred an unrivaled cast including Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Michael Caine, and Matt Damon.

They are the astronauts who travel through a wormhole near Saturn in search of a new home for humanity. The hero of this adventure experiences the relativity of time in his own flesh and enters a fifth dimension that allows him to travel to the past. The script had its origin in a draft that was developed in 2007.

Filming began at the end of 2013 in Alberta, Iceland and also in Los Angeles. Theoretical physicist Kip Thorne was the film’s scientific advisor to ensure that the representations of wormholes and relativity were as accurate as possible, thus including extensive use of miniatures and special effects.

This physicist provided pages of theoretical equations to the artists, who wrote new infographic rendering software based on these equations to create accurate computer simulations of the gravitational lensing caused by these phenomena. So he made new discoveries thanks to the work he did for the film.

Its premiere arrived in November 2014 in Los Angeles causing a stir in an audience that was prepared to understand the universe of data presented in the plot. It won the Oscar for “Best Visual Effects”, and was nominated for “Best Soundtrack”, “Best Sound” and “Best Production Design”.