Inter Milan is not afraid of Antonio Conte

Last Tuesday, Tottenham confirmed what was already an open secret, the landing of Antonio Conte. The Italian coach will be in charge of replacing the dismissed Nuno Espirito Santo and redirecting the course of a squad that has signed a hesitant start to the course.

As expected, after landing in London, the media have begun to speculate on the names of those footballers who could accompany him on his new adventure. Among them, numerous players from his previous team, the Inter de Milan.

Firm posture

Specifically, English newspapers have linked the spurs with defenders Alessandro Bastoni and Stefan de Vrij and midfielders Nicoló Barella and Marcelo Brozovic. All of them shone with their own light during Conte’s short but successful stay at the team. nerazzurri (settled with a title of A series).

Aware of what is happening, the interista leaders have rushed to take the floor and make it clear that, at least for January, they will not allow the escape of any of them. “I am not worried about Antonio Conte and our players. In January we will not consider any possible exit”, snapped its sports director, Piero Ausilio, in Sky Italia.