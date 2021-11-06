Increased 1,024 million pesos bureaucracy spending in Oaxaca in fiscal year

During the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, the state government has accrued the amount of 53 thousand 820 million 193 thousand 107 pesos, of which they correspond to Current Expenditure 38 thousand 650 million 127 thousand 94 pesos, which represents 72 percent of the total accrued.

These expenses are expenditures made by public entities and that do not have as a counterpart the creation of an asset; that is, the expenses that are destined to the hiring of human resources and the acquisition of the goods and services necessary for the proper development of government functions.

Within Current Expenditure, 5 thousand 474 million 226 thousand 674 pesos were accrued in Personal Services, which include the remuneration of personnel at the service of public entities, such as: salaries, salaries, allowances, fees similar to salary, benefits and security expenses social, labor obligations and other benefits derived from an employment relationship; It may be of a permanent or transitory nature.

This, when an expense of 4 thousand 449 million 882 thousand 864 pesos was programmed, which represents a difference of one thousand 24 million 343 thousand 810 pesos, in the first nine months of the year.

According to the Quarterly Advance January-September 2021, prepared by the Ministry of Finance, in Capital Expenditures resources were accrued for 8 thousand 874 million 920 thousand 667 pesos, which represents 16 percent of the total accruing until the third quarter of 2021 .

Debt repayment

These are the expenses made by the public entity for the formation of a fixed asset, the increase of inventories, the acquisition of valuable objects and non-produced assets, as well as the transfers to the other institutional components of the economic system that are made to finance expenses of these for that purpose and financial investments made for policy purposes.

In addition, under the heading of Debt Amortization and Liability Reduction, resources for 1,454 million 137 thousand 980 pesos were accrued, which represents 3 percent of the total accrued.

Representing the partial or total cancellation of public debt, through payment or any form by which the main obligation of the liabilities contracted by the government is extinguished.

While in Pensions and Retirements resources were accrued for 486 million 647 thousand 228 pesos, which represents one percent of the total accrued as of the third quarter January-September 2021.

While in Participations resources were accrued for 4 thousand 354 million 360 thousand 136 pesos, which represents 8 percent of the total accrued in this period.