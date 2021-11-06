IN VIDEO. This is ‘El Chapo’ in the final season of ‘Narcos: Mexico’

His interpretation of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán began in the previous season of “Narcos: México”, although in it, as he told us during an interview conducted around that time, he appeared almost as “a glorified extra”.

But that completely changes in the final onslaught of the celebrated Netflix series, which can be seen on the payment platform from today, and which finds his character engaged in a struggle for power that, in addition, provokes a bloody war between the cartels. from Sinaloa and Tijuana, places it on the star plane.

The actor behind one of the most famous drug traffickers in history is Alejandro Edda, a kind and thoughtful subject whose physical appearance could not be more different from Guzmán and who, being from Puebla (but having grown up in CDMX) has a Accent very different from that of the known criminal, which implied an arduous process of transformation that became more complex with the arrival of the episodes in which he had a more frequent participation.

Although it is not the first time that he has played a subject linked to organized crime (for example, he took on the role of Jorge Luis Ochoa, a real-life rancher who supported the businesses of the Medellín Cartel, in “American Made” , an American production starring Tom Cruise), Edda faced far greater challenges here, even leading him to attend one of the New York public hearings in which Guzmán was tried.

In the interview by Zoom that he offered us this week, and that you can see at the end of this paragraph, the Mexican interpreter speaks extensively about all these challenges, the benefits that being based in Los Angeles has brought him and the current good state of a career that Among other things, it recently allowed him to appear on the big screen alongside Tenoch Huerta and Ana de la Reguera, with whom he was part of the cast of “The Forever Purge.”