In its next premiere, Matrix will have its own NFT | Cinema | Entertainment

The movie Matrix Resurrections _the great proposal from Warner Bros, which promises a great show and shows Neo (Keanu Reeves) trying to recover his memories_ will be released in theaters on December 15.

Lana Wachowski, co-director of the first three films with her sister Lilly Wachowski, went behind the scenes in this film that continues The Matrix (1999), The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions (both from 2003).

This fourth installment, which will also feature the participation of Carrie-Anne Moss in the role of Trinity, addresses topics such as the search for truth, takes up emblems of the saga such as the choice of the pill and insists, once again, on abundant action doses and immersions in the world controlled by machines.

And as part of the promotion of the film and to increase the excitement among the fans of the franchise, Warner Bros will put 100,000 non-fungible tokens (NFT) of avatars inspired by the Matrix from November 30, according to the portal. Variety. Each token will cost $ 50.

NFTs provide a way to authenticate ownership of unique pieces of digital content, using technology blockchain; They are similar to real world collectibles, such as baseball cards. Tokens are seen as providing a new business model for monetizing intellectual property and increasing fan engagement with their properties.

It is detailed that the NFT Matrix avatar program, created based on the MetaHuman Creator tool from Epic Games, will be developed in two stages. With the initial release on November 30, users will be able to purchase one or more randomly selected hyper-realistic base avatars, resembling ordinary people trapped in the Matrix.

While in the second phase, from December 16, the owners of these avatars will be able to choose to take a blue pill and make their avatar remain locked in the matrix, or take a red pill and transform their avatars into disconnected resistance fighters. of Matrix.

Following these two stages, the multi-year project will include frequent challenges that will allow Matrix NFT holders to update their avatars, earn new NFT rewards, and participate in an active community. (AND)