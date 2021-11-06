IMSS recognizes delays and intermittences in the delivery of medicines

Zoé Robledo, director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security, IMSS, acknowledged that there have been delays in the delivery times of medicines and intermittences in the supply of them in this institution.











© Cuartoscuro Agency





He even emphasized that supply has stopped being used as an indicator to measure this problem, because this may mean that the drugs are in the warehouse, in transit or in the pharmacy, but in order to have a better measurement, the level of supply is being considered. fully stocked recipes.

“With this indicator, I can say that there have been problems in different codes, at different times, and even in different states or particularly in different specific units, but that does not mean a generalized shortage, nor does it make the assertion that there are no drugs true. anywhere in the country, “he stated in his appearance before the United Health and Social Security committees of the Senate of the Republic, as part of the gloss of the Third Government Report.

The director of the IMSS explained that in this situation what has been done is to try to solve it, through two strategies. “We check every day, physical stocks and inventories in pharmacies and warehouses, to balance between units, between hospitals, and even, sometimes, between states. Only so far in 2021 there have been 7 thousand transfers of 4.3 million pieces from one representation to another ”.

The second strategy, he explained, is “to use a better drug, which has more availability, with the same or with better efficacy to attend the same treatment, if the medical instance considers it viable, then that transition is made.”

Robledo gave the case of antiretrovirals for HIV as an example. “In order to substitute that drug, a consensus was made to see that the best drugs were there and that we could now start using them.”

On the issue of the shortage of medicines for children with cancer, which was a frequent questioning by opposition legislators, Robledo pointed out that for more than a year they have been meeting with the parents of these minors to try to give a comprehensive response to the availability of treatments and medical attention at the institute.

Zoé Robledo specifies that in order to ensure the supply, they are not only looking for better treatments and timely purchases, but also that, for example, 13 mixing centers are going to be completed (the spaces where chemotherapy mixtures are carried out), ” that had been lost and everything had been subcontracted, and that is where a large part of the success in following the (treatment) protocols is ”.

On the consolidated purchase of medicines and healing materials 2021, its results and new model, Robledo pointed out that the United Nations Office, UNOPS and the Institute of Health for Well-being (Insabi), to which the Mexican government commissioned this process, they could not, for different reasons, acquire or award 719 drug codes, so the health institutions had to go out and buy.

“A sectoral purchase was made in which ISSSTE, IMSS, SEDENA, Marina and the National Institutes of Health participated, plus the purchase made by UNOPS, there was a global result of 1,186 drug keys that represent a volume of 1,514 million of pieces for the whole sector ”, he specified.

Among the successes of the drug purchase process, Robledo highlighted the establishment of a new model, which avoids the existence of intermediaries, who came to concentrate large contracts.

“The drug distributors concentrated too much, they are companies that are not dedicated to production, they are intermediaries and they concentrated 79% of spending on drugs, the equivalent of the UNAM budget of five years, that was concentrated in 10 companies, only one , Fármacos Especializadas, had 35% of the purchases, this company was disqualified in July 2019 ”.

In contrast, in this sectoral purchase, the companies with the largest contracts concentrated only 38%, no longer 80%. “It is a different scheme, in which we are dealing directly with the laboratories, with the manufacturers, who, if necessary, will take care of whether there is an expired or counterfeit medicine, for example.”

The other earrings

The general director of the IMSS pointed out that in the case of the overflow of the Tula river, which caused the damage to the General Hospital of the Zone (HGZ) No. 5, investigations are being carried out and the IMSS commitment is to participate and collaborate in them. , both those carried out by the Attorney General’s Office and those that the Institute requested from the Secretariat of Public Function, the Pan American Health Organization and the Internal Control Body.

He pointed out that this event was sudden, uncontrollable and unavoidable, there was no way of being warned to evacuate the hospital, “a force majeure that had to do with river phenomena in Mexico City and the State of Mexico.”

He said that of the 54 patients who were hospitalized, 47 were rescued by the hospital staff and managed to get them to safety in the Family Medicine Unit that is located in the upper part. He ensured that medical staff followed protocol and did the right thing.

On the other hand, Zoé Robledo indicated that Social Security is ready so that in 2024, according to the federal government plan, the health hospitals run by the state governments become IMSS-BIENESTAR hospitals, operated and administered by this institute to serve the open population and without social security.

In the appearance before senators was also the director of the ISSSTE, Luis Antonio Ramírez Pineda, who highlighted after three years the signing of 11 agreements for the recognition of debts with institutions of the health and education sector in seven states of the Republic, with in order to regularize the historical debt by making the payment of 10 thousand 656 million, out of a total of 68 thousand 400 million pesos.

He also highlighted the support of the Congress of the Union to strengthen the actions of collection of fees and contributions, with which an increase in the collection of the income of the agency for fiscal year 2020 was achieved, which amounted to 99 thousand 232 million pesos. This amount was 15% higher than that obtained in 2019 and 17% compared to the closing of the last administration.

The IMSS charge recognizes delays and intermittences in the delivery of medicines appeared first in Animal Político.