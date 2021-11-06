“I’m so proud of myself”: Cardi B shows off her luxurious new mansion in New York

The New York singer Cardi B, 29, has had a very busy 2021 in the world of real estate, because not only received as a gift an imposing house in the Dominican Republic, but recently premiered one more in New York.

Through a photograph, which he shared on Instagram, the wife of Offset allowed us to know the lobby of his new mansion, which draws attention to its twin staircases and its elegant black railings.

Currently the residence is unfurnished, but the artist promised to give her loyal fans a minitour when it is as she has envisioned it.

“Now that I have a house in New York, I can have meetings with my family all the time! I have achieved so many things and I still feel far from all the goals that I want to achieve. This is a dream that I can cross out. Let me know if you want a mini tour! ”, Wrote the interpreter of ‘I Like It’.

Her message was accompanied by words of pride for everything she has achieved throughout her life, as well as taking her children to the city where she was born.

“These days I don’t just live in one place, I’m everywhere because of my work. One thing was for sure, I needed a home in my hometown of New York! I am so proud of myself. I work very hard to make my children feel comfortable wherever they are, regardless of work. My husband and I have always dreamed of having a crib in New York, and we have decided to add to our portfolio of homes, along with Atlanta and Los Angeles, ”the mother of two celebrated in her publication.

So far, more details about her new home and its exact location are unknown, but it would not be surprising if these came to light in the near future and what better way to do it through a tour starring herself.

