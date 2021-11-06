“I’ll enjoy visiting Mexico,” PlayStation’s Shuhei Yoshida congratulates Xbox on Forza Horizon 5

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Forza Horizon 5, the open-world car game from Xbox Game Studios, will debut in a few days. Specialized media already had the opportunity to get their hands on it and have given very good comments. The above did not go unnoticed by Shuhei Yoshida, head of the indies at PlayStation, congratulating Xbox on its achievement.

Shortly after the reviews of Forza Horizon 5, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, posted a tweet highlighting the passionate community in Mexico. Seeing this message, Yoshida took the opportunity to send a message of congratulations to Xbox Game Studios and Playground Games for a good job done.

“Congratulations on the launch, I will enjoy visiting Mexico in the game”, were the words with which Yoshida recognized Forza Horizon 5.

In case you missed it: In the glory! Forza Horizon 5 breaks it in Metacritic

Congratulations on the launch, I’ll enjoy visiting Mexico in the game – Shuhei Yoshida (@yosp) November 4, 2021

At this, Spencer could not keep quiet, so the Xbox boss responded with a short message: “Thanks, Shu, have fun playing.”

Thanks Shu, have fun playing. – Phil Spencer (@ XboxP3) November 5, 2021

As you can imagine, this conversation between PlayStation and Xbox executives has generated a lot of positive reactions in the community. After all, this is a show of camaraderie and respect among executives who know how difficult it can be to run a brand and how good it feels to put out a successful game.

What did you think of Yoshida’s congratulations? Tell us in the comments.

Forza Horizon 5 It will arrive on November 9 to Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. We remind you that it will be a premiere on day 1 on Xbox Game Pass. You can learn more about this long-awaited title by clicking here.

Related Video: Forza Horizon 5 – Cover Car Revelation Trailer