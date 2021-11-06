If ‘Checo’ Pérez wins the Mexican GP, ​​this restaurant ‘pays’ your food – El Financiero

The ‘fever’ of the Mexican Grand Prix is ​​more intense than ever, which has led a restaurant chain to make a risky bet: to invite all its guests to eat.

This is the challenge launched by Fisher’s, a restaurant chain specialized in Seafood. The bet is that if Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez win the race next Sunday at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, the restaurant will return to the diners the total of their account in points of their app.

What are the restrictions?

The most obvious is that this promotion will only be valid on November 7, specifically between 9:30 am and until ‘Checo’ receives the checkered flag.

Fisher’s will return 100 percent of the account in points within the app if the man from Guadalajara achieves his second victory of the season.

Another point to keep in mind is that the account must be paid in full by the client and no more than 30 minutes after the race has finished.

The promotion applies to all Fisher’s branches with the exception of:

* Fisher’s House Altavista

* Fisher’s House Satellite

* Fisher’s House Pop Up Condesa

* Fisher’s House Hotel

* Fisher´s House Monterrey *

* Don Capitan Santa Fe

* Mr. Captain Naucalpan

* Mr. Captain Nuevo Polanco

* Decrab