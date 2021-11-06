“I thought I was losing my mind”: They warn of a “modern epidemic” of addiction to cryptocurrencies

Matt Danzico, who managed to overcome his addiction, declared that it is “alarming” that there is no more specialized help.

When Matt Danzico started seeing cryptocurrency logos on the packaging of grocery items, he knew he had a problem. The man was caught up in the global craze for trading digital currencies during the pandemic, which quickly became an obsession.

“I had sleepless nights in which I kept tossing and turning in bed, trying to get these graphics out of my head,” the American visual designer and journalist, who lives in the Spanish city of Barcelona, ​​told AFP. “I thought I was losing my mind“he added.

Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum became popular for their volatility, and Danzico saw “years of money earned and lost in no time“He explained that his emotions went through a kind of roller coaster, and the fact that he was speculating during the closure imposed by the pandemic did not help. He added that his wife realized that he was becoming anxious and was angry He did not want to specify the damage that his hobby caused to his family’s finances, he only limited himself to pointing out that for his bank account it was “bad”.

Now, months later, the man says he is relieved to have nipped his addiction in the bud rather quickly. But as digital currencies have moved from a niche of interest to a more pervasive one, he says experiences are happening much darker than his around the world. “We are talking about tens of millions of people who trade cryptocurrencies,” he said. “If a small fraction of those people are getting hooked, we are talking about a burgeoning potential mental health crisis on a scale that I don’t think the world has ever seen, “he added.

“A modern epidemic”

He noted that you don’t have to look beyond Twitter, where crypto enthusiasts congregate, to get an idea of ​​the mental health consequences of chronic token instability. Posts by “people who speak of deep depression, really extreme thoughts of isolation and suicide” often accompany declines in value, he detailed.

Last September, the account of a Czech about his disastrous attempt to enrich himself with cryptocurrencies – who took on mounting debts while trying to recoup his losses – went viral on the social network. The user, nicknamed ‘Jirka’, recounted that, depressed and homeless, he was too embarrassed to ask for help. “When I called my mother I told her that everything was fine, that I had a good job, a place to sleep, etc. Actually, i was starving“, wrote.

Disturbed by his own experience and by others described on the internet, Danzico began researching crypto addiction and wrote his findings in an article for crypto news site Cointelegraph. He stressed that he only found one small-scale study on such addiction in Turkey, and a few therapists offering professional help, from Thailand to the US.

Experts view the phenomenon as a form of gambling addiction, pointing to similarities to Wall Street traders whose investments have gone haywire. Castle Craig, a Scottish rehabilitation clinic, describes crypto addiction as “a modern epidemic” and details that the problem is more common in men, “but this could be due to the fact that women trade cryptocurrencies less than men.”

“What we can do is start talking about this”

In Danzico’s opinion, it is “alarming” that there is no more specialized help and part of the problem is that people do not realize how widespread cryptocurrency speculation is.

The Crypto.com trading platform estimated last July that 221 million people were already trading around the world. This number has doubled in 6 months, as millions of people started in that market while trapped at home during the pandemic.

He revealed that he broke his own habit by turning his obsession into photography, using a light projector to superimpose images of logos and crypto graphics onto the world around him. Find a way to expressing how absorbing trade had become “allowed me to somehow get over it“he explained.

Danzico currently sells digital versions of the images as NFT, for which he is paid in ethereum. He admitted that he still has some crypto assets and estimates that decentralized finance has a bright future, but believes that society is facing what he considers “a huge mental health crisis.” “There are children who literally become millionaires in their parents’ basement and then lose everything before going upstairs to dinner,” he said. “What we can do is start talking about this,” he concluded.

