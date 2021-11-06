I do not know what you are talking about

The forward of the LA Galaxy, Javier Hernandez, said he did not know anything about the Yon de Luisa’s statements, President of the Mexican Soccer Federation, in which he states that “Chicharito ”put interests before personal to those of the Mexican National Team.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about… Respectfully. As a player, I will always do my best to be called and the coach will know what to do. Since he is a national team player, he will talk at the time, for now I I keep working and focused in my team’s game ”, declared the Mexican in a videoconference.

The last time Hernandez Balcázar He was called to the Tricolor the September 7, 2019, in Mexico’s victory (0-3) over the United States; in that meeting the “Chicharito ”he noted somewhat.

Currently, the Mexican attacker sum with the LA Galaxy 15 touchdowns in 20 games.

The Los Angeles team is played on Sunday against Minnesota su go to the playoffs in the Western Conference and Hernandez is confident of getting his pass at home at Dignity Health Sports Park.

“You have to take responsibility. We can qualify for the Playoffs, each one does his job in the mind and emotions, I trust our coaching staff. The reality is that we all need to be on the same page. We are not going to play against aliens, it is a game and we know what we have to do, “he said.