Hugh Jackman’s response to socks with his face that Ryan Reynolds made for his birthday

Last october 12 Hugh jackman He was turning 53 years old and how could it be otherwise he received thousands of congratulations from his fans and closest friends. And how could it be otherwise, among these congratulations was that of Ryan Reynlods.

The ‘Deadpool’ actor and the ‘Wolverine’ star they are great friends and have a fun relationship one of the best known and loved by her fans. Of the most notorious are the multiple trolleys and jokes that they spend on each other and now for the birthday of the protagonist of ‘The Great Showman’ it could not be otherwise.

Ryan Reynolds shared a video on his Instagram account where appears with one of the songs from ‘The Great Showman’ in the background and then turn the mobile down and let you see some socks with the face of Hugh Jackman. “Look, I don’t tell you how to celebrate Jackman’s birthday, so don’t tell me.“it says in the post.

Ryan has also shared the same video on Tik Tok with an even funnier phrase than the video itself: “Socks to be Hugh” referring to “Sucks to be you”, an English phrase that means, “It sucks to be you.” Jackman must have loved the fun word game.

Hugh Jackman’s response to Ryan Reynolds’ congratulations

A few days later, Hugh Jackman appeared on his social networks to thank all the love received for his birthday and also to respond to his friend’s unusual gift:

“I know there have been a lot of posts about Ryan’s post: he wears socks with my face and you wonder where you can get them. Um … you can’t get them anywhere because he made them himself. He cursed them himself. I know, it’s really sad. But anyway, I guess you can ask him. You may be cursed by a pair or you of the ones he’s used. “

And it seems that there are many fans who want the socks that Ryan reynolds has done with the face of Hugh Jackman. In addition, the ‘Deadpool’ actor was not silent and responded in the comments of the publication: “I’m making a Hugh Jackman turtleneck and some body stockings too. They are to die for. “

…

It sure interests you …

“World’s Least Favorite”: Ryan Reynolds’ Mother’s Zasca to Chris Hemsworth and Hugh Jackman