Hugh Jackman’s new skin cancer threat – Carlos Pérez Gimeno

Australian actor Hugh jackman He is facing cancer again due to the recent appearance of a small spot on his nose, which is why he had to have a biopsy and is awaiting the results with great concern.

It is not the first time that Jackman has lived this unpleasant experience, having suffered from this disease for years. The actor himself has recorded a video that is circulating on social networks where he gives all kinds of information and advises that it is essential to take preventive measures in order to prevent this disease from appearing.

He continues to advise that protective creams should be used at all times. It also recommends regular skin check-ups. “Do not think that it will not happen to you, and above all use sun protection.”

The actor acknowledges that, in his youth, he sunbathed without any care, and did not consider using any sunscreen, and now he is suffering the consequences in the form of carcinomas, which suddenly appear.

He continues to recommend that they visit the dermatologist for prevention, and thus prevent others from suffering what is happening to him. Hugh jackman He has had to undergo surgery on different occasions, and for that reason he insists that people do so with their head before exposing themselves to the sun.