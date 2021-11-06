Hugh Jackman. Actor’s father died at age 84

This Sunday, September 6, the Australian Hugh Jackman, remembered for his role as Wolverine, confirmed his father’s death, Christopher John Jackman, at 84 years old. As reported by the actor, died peacefully during the early hours of Australian Father’s Day; did not disclose the cause of death.

Through a statement on Twitter, the actor expressed his sadness, but at the same time his gratitude and love for his father, whom he described as “extraordinary”, since he dedicated his life to his family and his work; He was a Chartered Accountant trained in Cambrigde, UK.

“In the early hours of Father’s Day (AU), my dad passed away peacefully. And although there is deep sadness, I am filled with gratitude and love. My dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He dedicated his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray that now I am at peace with God“, wrote.

In the early hours of Father’s Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away. And whilst there is deep sadness, I’m filled with such gratitude and love. My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he’s now at peace with God. pic.twitter.com/owdQuXnv6N – Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) September 6, 2021

As recounted Daily Mail, Christopher John was responsible for raising Hugh and his two brothers, Ian and Ralph, as a single father, in Sydney, Australia, as his mother, Grace, left the family when the actor was barely 8 years old.

As his sisters, Zoe and Sonya, they went to live with their mother after the separation of the couple; Grace returned to England with her two daughters, something the reasons for which the actor did not understand until much later.

“It was traumatic“said Hugh, who only saw his mother once a year.”I thought I would probably go back. And then it went on over and over“, recovers Daily Mail.

The actor remembers that she had a towel on her head when she said goodbye to him, and after returning from school, she was no longer at home. The next day, a telegram came from England, where her mother settled with her sisters.

They report that in 2012, he said that their 12 or 13 years realized that their mother would never return with them and that their parents would not be together again, which is why he greatly appreciated all the efforts made by his father.

“My father is my rock. It’s where I learned all about loyalty, dependability, being there day after day, no matter what. “Hugh said.

Although he did not have the best relationship with his mother for some years, he has admitted that he never felt that she stopped loving him, and that over time she realized that she left because she needed a support network to treat postpartum depression. Also, having children helped him be more empathetic and realize that parents often make mistakes.

“I’m 43 now and we’ve definitely made it up, which is important. I was always quite connected with my mother. I have a good relationship with her “said a few years ago to The Sun.

