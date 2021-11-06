How will Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 parade for Amazon Prime Video be?

After the success of its first two parts on the streaming platform, Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 will arrive. Here we tell you the guest list and all the details of the parade.

Since his rise to fame, Rihanna has proven to be one of the most comprehensive artists in the industry – with only 33 years not only was imposed as a singer, dancer and actress very talented, but also has a great path as businesswoman. Three years ago he launched Savage X Fenty, a brand of lingerie which was a success thanks to his inclusion for all genders and sizes. Their parades full of figures are one of the great attractions of the brand, so it will soon launch a third edition for Amazon Prime Video.

The first company founded by Rihanna was Fenty Beauty. In 2017, it went on the market with the brand of cosmetics and in just the first month its sales reached $ 72 million. This prompted her to continue her path as an entrepreneur and create other projects that seek to emphasize the confidence of her clients, regardless of their body shape or origin, among many other factors.

To spread this message to the whole world and also reach fashion fans, he released Savage X Fenty Show on 2019. In this way, he unveiled the creative process which she had to carry out for one of her underwear collections and then invited talents to model with her clothes designed for all types of bodies. Success followed and on 2020 premiered a new experience in which artists and models such as Travis Scott, Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Cara Delevigne, Bella Hadid and Normani were encouraged to show off their models and give life to the show called Volume 2.

A new edition is coming very soon and Rihanna couldn’t wait. In this third consecutive year, the iconic artist now also for her designs shared the guest list in which they stand out Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani, Jade Novah, Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, Sabrina Carpenter, Troye Sivan and Vanessa Hudgens.

The premiere is scheduled for the next 24th September on Amazon Prime Video. Rihanna shared the official teaser that gives a first look at what this show will be like with a new collection that will combine fashion with music, dance and activism for body diversity.