How to treat side effects related to lenvatinib

Patients should use preventive measures, such as emollients and prescription drugs that contain urea.

Lenvatinib is associated with an elevated risk of adverse events.

Lenvatinib is a multikinase inhibitor oral approved for use as first-line treatment in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

However, like other agents in this class of drugs, lenvatinib is associated with clinically important adverse events (AE) that could negatively affect patient outcomes.

The opinion of the specialists offers advice on the treatment of adverse events common associated with lenvatinib in the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (CHC).

Because it is important:

Lenvatinib is associated with an elevated risk of adverse events.

Blood pressure (BP) should be checked 1 week after treatment, then every two weeks for 2 months, and then monthly, at home or in the medical facility.

There is no strong evidence to support the use of any particular antihypertensive.

Uncontrolled hypertension may require interruption, reduction, or discontinuation of the lenvatinib dose.

Proteinuria: Patients should be monitored every 2 weeks during the first month and then every month. Proteinuria = 2+ may require interruption, adjustment, or suspension of the lenvatinib dose.

Diarrhea should be treated immediately and before stopping or reducing the dose of lenvatinib.

Palmoplantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome / skin reaction on hands and feet:

Grade 2 or 3 symptoms may require discontinuation or reduction of the lenvatinib dose.

The appetite and body weight. Grade 1 or 2 effects may require a temporary dose reduction and Grade 3 effects may require discontinuation.

Tiredness: Possibly treatable reasons should be evaluated. Grade = 2 effects may require discontinuation if symptoms are intolerable.

Hepatic disorders / hepatotoxicity: The intolerable events of degrees 2 or 3 require discontinuation and then resumption at a lower dose after improvement. It should be discontinued if liver failure occurs.

Hypothyroidism: You should have a monthly check-up for 2 months and then periodically. If TSH concentrations are> 10 mIU / l or 5-10 mIU / l in 2 tests, it should be discussed with the endocrinologist.

Cardiovascular / cerebrovascular events: The possibility of cardiac decompensation should be controlled. If a grade 3 event occurs, the drug should be discontinued and administration resumed at a lower dose when grade 0-1 is achieved.

Source consulted here