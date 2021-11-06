How to see the partial lunar eclipse in Mexico?

The partial eclipse from Moon will be presented in Mexico the Friday, November 19 from 00:02 to 06:04 in the morning, so all those interested in capturing it, should keep their eyes wide open.

East

phenomenon

It can be observed in its maximum splendor between 03:03 and 04:00 hours, that is, at dawn, when the eclipse will reach its midpoint.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the partial eclipse from Moon it will last 3 hours 28 minutes and 23 seconds, being the longest phenomenon that has occurred in the century.

Pexels

Also, the National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics (INAOE) reported that the partial lunar eclipse can be admired almost everywhere on the planet, including

Mexico

.

Is it necessary to have a telescope to see the partial lunar eclipse?

It should be remembered that it is not necessary to have a telescope to be able to contemplate this spectacle, because with the simple fact of being located in a high and clear place, you will be able to appreciate the partial eclipse from

Moon

.

Nor are binoculars needed to capture it, since this partial lunar eclipse will be perceived throughout the territory of Mexico.

Pexels

To look at this partial eclipse from Moon You only need to bundle up and sleep well, since your maximum exposure will be between the hours of the morning.

However, if you are fond of

astronomy

and you have a telescope and binoculars, you can set them up and enjoy the best natural spectacle.

What should we appreciate about the partial lunar eclipse?

On Friday, November 19, the partial eclipse from Moon will be observed in everything Mexico and in it the Moon will be captured partially covering the Sun.

On this occasion, it will be possible to admire a partial eclipse from Moon, which means that the round silhouette of the Moon will be observed next to a part of the Sun in the night sky, which will cause the Moon to turn reddish.