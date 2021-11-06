how to remove it without surgery and without pain

Everything about lip augmentation: price, methodology, tips … and something to consider before doing it.

Surely if you have seen before and now photos of celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Garner, Kate Beckinsale or Gwen Stefani you have been surprised not only by the outfits they wore before, but you have also noticed how they have changed their smiles, which are now perfect thanks also to the white teeth they shine. All of them had in the past gummy smile or ‘gummy smile’, which is what the English call it due to the fact that a lot of gingiva is exposed. Between 10.5% and 29% of the population suffers from it and its prevalence is higher in women. “The most affected are adolescents and women between the ages of 25 and 50, although there are more and more men,” says Rosa Molina, psychiatrist, doctor and university professor at the Hospital Clínico de Madrid.

Don’t be alarmed if you show a little gum when you smile, as that is not synonymous with having a gummy smile and it can even be attractive. The problem comes “when the tissue above the gums, which shows on the two front teeth when laughing, speaking or gesturing, exceeds 4 millimeters in length. If it is accompanied by lexcessively thin or asymmetrical edges, it becomes an aesthetic problem ”, says dermatologist Paloma Borregón, ambassador for Sinclair Pharma.

It can occur for a number of reasons. “There may be excess tissue in the gums, also that the muscle that controls the upper lip has too much force and causes it to rise more than normal when smiling, or that the jawbone that pushes the gingival tissue down is more developed from what would be recommended ”, clarifies the doctor. Fortunately, there are several ways (quick and painless) to correct a gummy smile, Among which hyaluronic acid, botox and gingivectomy stand out (it is usually done with laser).

Hyaluronic acid, very natural

The prestigious magazine ‘Aesthetic Plastic Surger’ has published an article in which it classifies the gummy smile into three types and establishes a treatment with hyaluronic acid for each of them:

Type 1: It stands out for the barcode and is usually accompanied by a thin lip that can disappear when smiling, as well as the presence of noticeable perioral wrinkles and a barcode when kissing.

Type 2: It stands out for the nasolabial folds. It is related to an excessive elevation at the level of the canines and usually manifests as pronounced nasolabial folds.

Type 3: Popularly known as 'horse smile', there is an excessive elevation of the corner of the lips that causes a wide smile and an excessive visualization of the molars.

The solution? Hyaluronic acid infiltrations to balance the action of the muscles of the mouth that participate in the smile without losing its dynamism. In other words, “it is about compensate the function of three types of muscles: those in the mustache area, those that lift that are found on the nostrils and those of the smile that are inserted in the cheekbones ”, describes doctor Jorge Mercado, Teoxane’s medical advisor, who adds that “The results last up to 12 months in a first session and up to a year and a half in successive years ”. The price per session may vary from 650 to 950 euros, depending on the type of gummy smile to be treated.

Botox, in its proper measure

Botulinum toxin (Botox) can also be used to block the levator lip muscle, which is what causes the gum to show too much, and thus correct the gummy smile with it. “Few units of toxin are injected into that muscle to relax it and cause that smile to be less pronounced. The amount that is put is usually a small dose and thus we are careful not to exceed the product, since too much can cause that lip lift muscle to become excessively paralyzed, falling and leaving a very unnatural appearance ”, says Dr. Leonor Escribano, aesthetic doctor of Clínica Pilar de Frutos.

This treatment is fine as a first contact, if you are afraid that ‘your face will change’ when you correct this problem for the first time, since its since its duration is usually de four to six months. Instead, the doctor anticipates that it is a method that has several drawbacks. “The origin of the gummy smile is usually structural, it depends on several factors and botulinum toxin is not a treatment that corrects the problem; not be a long-lasting treatment and the patient would have to be repeating it continuously, and by immobilizing the upper part of the lip, the smile loses its naturalness and expressiveness.

Gum laser, the definitive treatment

The aesthetic gingival contouring is a procedure that provides harmony to the smile. You can do it whether you have a gummy smile or if you have an asymmetry in the gingival anatomy of the upper or lower teeth. Its technical name is gingivectomy and “it is a surgical procedure by means of which the gingival tissue is excised and removed. with the help of a specific diode laser for dentistry ”, declares Carlos Saiz, specialist doctor in dentistry and director of the Carlos Saiz Smile clinics.

The first thing they will do to you will be state-of-the-art imaging tests of your mouth (3D dental CT and intraoral scanner). And then they perform the treatment, which lasts about 45 minutes and is completely painless because it is accompanied by local anesthesia, like when you have a filling.

After, you will need a week to be one hundred percent. “It is not necessary to take a sick leave, but during the following seven days the gum will be a little red, a color that will improve day after day, a period in which it should be avoid smoking and eating acidic foods. If you have any discomfort, you can take an anti-inflammatory, although these are usually mild, “the doctor clarifies. In addition, experts recommend use a mouthwash that contains hyaluronic acid to speed up the healing process. The average cost is 500 euros.