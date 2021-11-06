How to find star shard rocks in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintenderos

After the Nintendo Direct and the launch of update 2.0, now we have an interesting detail related to one of the most prominent games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We speak effectively of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In this case, the information relates to the Nintendo Direct and the game update that we saw recently. Remember that they are already available new features in the game, offered ahead of time.

As you know, fans already have outstanding news, so it is certainly great that they can now receive this content. Among them, the arrival of new types of islands that we can access by riding on Captain’s boat was confirmed.

Well, there are some very special ones that include particular characteristics: these are the shooting star islands, which have these characteristics:

The rocks on the island give us star shards when we hit them

The messages in the bottle contain recipes that Estela normally gives us.

There are star shards on the shoreline too

