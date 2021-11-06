How the sanction of Lando Norris Mexico Grand Prix benefits Checo

The Mexican Grand Prix not only represents an opportunity for Checo Pérez make history as a local, but it can help the Mexican to detach himself in an important and almost definitive to detach from Lando Norris, one of his direct rivals in the Formula 1 season.

Checo Pérez was hired by the Red Bull team and then renewed for another year with the aim of helping the team win the constructors’ championship, which is one of the challenges is to make Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes’ second driver, as much as possible, while Max Verstappen takes care of Lewis Hamilton.

The fight for third and fourth place

Nevertheless, Lando Norris entered the fight within the first four drivers of the championship and for a moment it even came to occupy the third place, so it left Checo and Bottas in a bad way.

However, the Briton has not found the desired results in recent races and in Mexico he is one of the steering wheels that must start with penalties. McLaren announced that it will make a change in its power unit, so it will start at the bottom of the starting grid.

Czech can sentence Norris to fifth place

In this way, Checo has the opportunity to break away from the British in the pilot standings by more than 12 points if he manages to get into the first four places of the race, with which he would get a comfortable cushion for the last four races of the season.

Czech is in the fourth place in the drivers’ classification with 150 units, while Lando Norris is fifth, with 149, just one more point prior to the Mexican Grand Prix.

It should be remembered that Checo already had encounters with the British in the Austrian Grand Prix, where the Mexican was off the track in a maneuver in which he tried to overcome the McLaren and it was there that the Mexican’s bump began in the middle of the season.