How the new vaccine protects against Human Papillomavirus

Thanks to the new advances that are carried out from medicine, it is possible to avoid the infectology of a virus with a great impact on the population

Gardasil, the HPV drug.

One of the virus that has been very prevalent for decades has been that of the human papilloma, an infectious agent that is characterized by presenting a variety of skin symptoms that can range from warts to major reactions, its infection occurs mainly through sexual transmission.

Thanks to medical and clinical advances Now there is a new drug that is capable of inhibiting HPV infection within the body, it is the vaccine called Gardasil, a prototype that protects the patient against 9 classes of human papillomavirus, among which are two types which are responsible for promoting the development of cancer such as head and neck, uterine, anal and genital cancers.

Researchers argue that this vaccine is so effective that it can even help those administered to create a process of immunity for ten years, however, academics note that this time could be extended even longer.

Patients who can receive the vaccine

As the literature explains, all people can receive this medication in order to protect themselves against the virus, they highlight the importance of doing it in minors when they have not been infected, because of this way the creation of lymphocytes against the pathogen is usually stronger and more efficient.

On the other hand, it is highlighted that vaccination is also in the population pediatric because although children are of course not sexually active, the spread of the virus puts their epidemiology at risk.

Experts and specialists continue to highlight the vaccination process to counteract the peaks that can occur in the population sexually active, because although 90% of cases are transmitted sexually, others can only occur with skin contact.

Source consulted: Here