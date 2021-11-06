How much money will Canelo Álvarez make per fight with Caleb Plant

Saul Canelo Álvarez will seek to go down in boxing history when he faces American Caleb Plant tonight at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas Nevada, a fight in which there are many things at stake, which is why the Mexican boxer will be taking a great bag.

In his last contest, Canelo took 35 million dollars after beating Billy Joe Saunders, but the question that everyone asks each time he steps into the ring, how much will Saúl Álvarez earn for fighting Caleb Plant? We will tell you below.

How much money will Canelo make for fighting Caleb Plant?

Saúl Álvarez will be earning a great figure for his fight on November 6, where Mexico could have its first undisputed champion; the tapatío Just by stepping into the ring he will be pocketing $ 40 million.

However, this millionaire figure could rise dramatically with what is obtained with PPV earnings (pay per event), more advertising, so that it is estimated that in the end, Canelo Álvarez earned a total of $ 140 million.

While Caleb Plant just to get in the ring to fight Saul will take 10 million dollars.

What title is at stake in the Canelo vs Plant fight?

Tonight an undisputed champion of super middle weights will come out, where Canelo Álvarez will expose his titles from the World Boxing Association (WBA), the World Boxing Council (WBC) and the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

For his part, Caleb Plant will put his International Boxing Federation (IBF) champion belt on the line.

When is the Canelo vs Plant fight?

Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Schedule: 7:00 p.m. (starts broadcasting on ESPN / 8:30 p.m. (starts broadcasting on all Azteca Deportes platforms)

Place: MGM Grand Arena

Where to see: ESPN, Star +, Azteca 7, Azteca Uno, adn 40, a + (only for Mexico)

ZZM