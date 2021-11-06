How does carbon offset work and why is it used by billionaires like Bill Gates or Jeff Bezos?

Experts note that global spending on carbon offsets could rise from $ 300 million in 2018 to as much as $ 100 billion in 2030.

The US media CNBC published an article on Friday about the growing popularity that the carbon offset mechanism has acquired among billionaires such as Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.

According to the author of the article, Tom Huddleston Jr., millionaires often argue that their busy schedules force them to travel by private plane, helicopter or yacht, an activity that generates a lot of carbon emissions. In his recent book ‘How to avoid a climate disaster’, Bill Gates reveals that to counteract these emissions he buys offsets through a company that runs a facility that removes carbon dioxide from the air.

This Tuesday, a spokesman for the Bezos Earth Fund, an entity with assets of 10 billion dollars founded by Jeff Bezos, said that the founder of Amazon “offsets all the carbon emissions from its flights.” What does this mechanism consist of?

Carbon offsets help balance the carbon footprint by financing environmental projects that reduce greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. A carbon offset credit (or bond) is roughly equivalent to the removal of one metric ton of carbon dioxide or a comparable amount of other greenhouse gases.

Corporations or governments can buy offsets to justify manufacturing products with a large carbon footprint. Individuals can also use this mechanism to offset carbon burned when traveling by car or plane, by purchasing credits from companies and programs that plant trees or finance renewable energy projects.

Gates spends approximately $ 5 million a year offsetting his family’s carbon footprint, he revealed on his blog in February 2021, and he does so through investing in various companies that offer these types of offsets. Among them is the Canadian ‘start-up’ Carbon Engineering, which develops a technology for direct air capture. Another Gates-supported company is Carbfix, which captures carbon dioxide from power plants and stores it in volcanic rocks.

The offsets procedure is becoming increasingly popular, especially as organizations and governments commit to drastically reducing their emissions. Global spending on carbon offsets could rise from about $ 300 million in 2018 to as much as $ 100 billion in 2030, according to the Task Force of the Institute for International Finance (IIF), the Washington-based global association for the finance industry. .

