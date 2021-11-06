Horner clarifies in which circumstance he would give a team order to Pérez

Since the Formula 1 returned to Mexico for a third stage, starting in 2015, Mercedes and Red Bull have distributed the victory, with two occasions (2017 and 2018) with the victory for the house of Milton Keynes in addition to an additional podium with Daniel Ricciardo in 2016.

The race in the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack It represents the eighteenth date of the 2021 season calendar, with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton fighting a fight for the drivers’ championship with only 12 points of difference between them.

Faced with this situation, the teammates of both contestants have been questioned, Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas, on how they would take the possibility of receiving team orders to favor their teammates by generating diverse responses, especially on the side of the Mexican who faces his home race with what he himself defines his “first real opportunity” to fight for a podium before his public.

During Friday’s conference of team leaders, Christian horner, director of Red Bull Racing, was questioned on this issue and how they would deal with it if, hypothetically, Pérez is ahead of Verstappen next Sunday and with the possibility of obtaining the victory.

“That is incredibly difficult,” Horner said. “What I mean is that our main objective is to win both championships and both drivers know the task of achieving it.”

“But of course many scenarios can happen and it depends on where our rivals are. So you can’t rule out (team orders). ”

Horner stressed that he understands the emotional moment that it could mean for the Mexican pilot to obtain an outstanding result in front of his audience, but he also said that this is still one more date on the calendar.

“Our preference would be if we see Checo in that position to win his home race, there is no greater result for any driver than winning at home. But as a team, we have to be aware of these two championships and know what is at stake ”.

“This race, like any other, has the same number of points and therefore we treat it like any other race.”

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The possibility of team orders at this stage of the championship has generated comments from other drivers such as Sebastian Vettel. The German advised Pérez not to enter that game and defend his position as well as expressing his disgust at the team orders.

Horner meets the four-time world champion and has dealt with this issue with the German driver with a much remembered chapter in their history, the “multi 21” in which Vettel disobeyed instructions sent from the Red Bull Racing pit wall. at the 2013 Malaysian Grand Prix to allow his then teammate Mark Webber to win.

“Sebastian has benefited and been on the receiving end of team orders. Team orders are part of the sport and this is a team sport. Formula 1 is not just about the drivers, because the drivers are an element of the team ”.

The manager of the House of Milton Keynes pointed out that it cannot be forgotten that the position of the final constructors’ championship could mean a financial reward for the team. Mercedes currently leads this classification with 23 points of advantage over Red Bull.

Also read:

“His contract is the team contract and the constructors’ championship has the same or more weight, maybe not the prestige, but it is where the money is paid (depending on the position). So when you ask Laurent (Rossi from Alpine) on the benefit of being third to fourth, it’s also a few million pounds. The benefit is also there ”.

“That is why team orders are sometimes necessary in the best interests of the sport, and I have no doubt that you will see more such situations at the top of this championship in the remaining races.”