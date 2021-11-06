Hear Scarlett Johansson cover U2 with Bono in ‘Sing 2’ trailer

A new trailer for Sing 2 has been released, the soundtrack of which is a cover of a U2 classic by Scarlett Johansson.

READ MORE: SING – movie review

The actress will reprise her role as Ash, the porcupine from the 2017 animated film, alongside Matthew McConaughey’s Buster and Reese Witherspoon as the pig Rosita.

Joining the singing animals this time is U2 frontman Bono, who plays a rock star lion named Clay Calloway.

So the new trailer shows Johansson singing U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” before Bono’s voice creeps in in the final seconds.

U2 has even contributed an original song for the animated sequel, titled “Your Song Saved My Life,” which will feature on the official soundtrack.

The soundtrack will include a number of cast covers, including Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy,” The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face,” Coldplay’s “A Sky Full Of Stars,” and the U2 classic. ” Where The Streets Have No Name “.

Johansson is also set to cover the Yeah Yeah Yeahs ‘Heads Will Roll’ in the sequel.

Other names in the cast include Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright, Eric Andre, Chelsea Peretti, and Bobby Cannavale.

Johansson has released a few albums over the years, including 2008’s “Anywhere I Lay My Head,” which featured covers of songs by Tom Waits.

Sing 2 will be released in UK theaters on January 28, 2022.