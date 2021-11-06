HBO Max: the 10 series you have to see

We recommend some of the best series available on the platform HBO Max. Classics that always work, comedy, drama and much more. If you are interested, do not miss this note!

Among so many platforms streaming It can be quite difficult to find a good series to marathon or entertain you for a while. For this reason, here we recommend 10 series of HBO Max that, no matter how much time passes, they are there to settle into the couch or bed and enjoy them.

If you want to start a series and not wait a week or even more to find out what happens in the next chapter or season, here are some that have already finished:

Big Little Lies

With an elencazo, he tells the stories of three mothers, whose lives seem to be perfect, until there is a murder and they all seem to have something to do with it. The protagonists? Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, and Laura Dern. In case someone else was missing, in the second season it appears Meryl streep.

game of Thrones

The reliable old woman, the one that was on everyone’s lips. If you like drama and medieval things, this series is for you. It recounts the experiences of a group of different families, each one with its noble houses, and the constant fight to have control of the Iron Throne and rule the Seven Kingdoms. If you already saw it and you were wanting more (because maybe you were not very happy with the last season), do not forget that it is coming House of the Dragon200 years before what we saw in GOT.

Chernobyl

As its name says, this series is about the history of the Chernobyl nuclear plant explosion, but more than anything it focuses on the people who helped make the consequences of that event no worse than they were.

Watchmen

This series is a sequel to the events that occurred in the graphic novel, created by Alan moore and Dave Gibbons. In an alternate universe where superheroes exist and have been outlawed, the police wear masks for fear that criminals will go after their families. One of the central themes of the series is racial tension and justice.

I May Destroy You

A strong series of self-discovery. Focuses on Arabella Essiuedu (Michaela Coel) and how, after being sexually assaulted in a nightclub, she has to reevaluate her life, her career, her friends, and even her family.

Mare of Easttown

Mare (Kate Winslet) is a detective from a Pennsylvania town, who begins to investigate a local murder. Add to this trying to keep your personal life and everything around you afloat.

Euphoria

If you add to a group of high school students more drugs, sexual relations, trauma, love and friendship it gives you Euphoria. Basic mathematics. At the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021 we had two special chapters focused on the protagonists: Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer). We are alert because the second season is coming.

Succession

Dysfunctional family, owner of an empire of audiovisual media and entertainment companies. Logan Roy (Brian Cox), in command of everything, he has to decide who is left in charge of the company. One of the best series of the moment, pure drama and explosive, the third season began recently.

The series that cannot be missed. These classics that, although they ended a few years ago, never hurt:

The Office

With a great comedy series, we step into the Dunder Miffin paper company. In this series we see the day-to-day life of the company’s workers and how they deal with their boss, Michael Scott (Steve Carell), who is in charge of running the place in a very particular way. Pam Beesley (Jenna Fischer), Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) and Ryan Howard (BJ Novak) are some of the protagonists of the jokes that we see in the chapters.

The Sopranos

This drama series is centered on Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), one of the most imposing bosses of the New Jersey mob. As the series progresses we can see that Soprano suffers from panic attacks and anxiety crisis and has to go, clandestinely, to a psychiatrist. We are going to see him try to run his criminal business while trying to balance his personal and professional issues.

Although the 10 series of HBO Max that we recommend, many were left out and I did not want to leave without a special mention to the classic of the classics. A comedy series that everyone already knows. Although you may not have seen it in its entirety, surely you have a single chapter, videos, memes or references in mind.

Friends



Long live this group of 6 friends. Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) and Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow). Friends ended in 2004 and, over the years, they did not stop being all the rage. Let’s not forget that this year the reunion of the cast was released and they showed us great moments of the series and the studios where they recorded.

