HBO Max has in its catalog one of the best action films starring Sylvester Stallone

On July 5, the director passed away Richard Donner, who brought to the big screen prominent stories such as the saga of Weapon Mortal (Lethal Weapon) and the first version of Superman (1978), whose role was about to get Sylvester Stallone, although as the story is already known, he ended up getting it Christopher Reeve. However, almost 20 years later “Sly“I would have managed to work with the producer, to deliver one of the best action and suspense films, which you can now see on HBO Max.

In 1995 it was released Assassins (Assassins), a film that also featured the first script of the now Sisters Wachowski —Creators of The Matrix– and that had as protagonists Sylvester Stallone, Antonio Flags and Julianne Moore.

In the end, there were a number of problems with the film’s script, as the Wachowski they sold it for just a million dollars to the producer Joel Silver, but the director Donner considered it to be too violent and he did everything possible to tone down the scenes and give more weight to the character of Stallone, which apparently did not end up enchanting the public.

What is it about?

Robert Rath (Sylvester Stallone) is considered the number one assassin, who during the Cold War has been one of the key pieces to destroy spies and important targets. But after having led this kind of life for a long time, he plans to retire, as he is haunted by the memory of having eliminated his mentor Nicolai.

In one of his last missions, Rath crosses his path with Miguel Bain (Antonio Flags), another murderer who is not only obsessed with history and some events from the past that have led him to make certain decisions, but also wants to take the number place, for which he needs to eliminate Robert.

As Rath tries to find out who sent Bain, his contractor offers him a lucrative job that could allow him to retire: killing a hacker named Electra (Julianne Moore), as well as the four Dutch buyers of a computer disk that she owns, which contains important information.

However, in a last and desperate action to prevent Bain from assassinating him, Rath will have to seek out an ally and entrust him with his life, though plans may not turn out as envisioned.

The movie Assassins (Assassins) received mixed reviews, as they rated the script as confusing, so at least 85 percent of users of Google they thought they liked it. However, during the time it was shown in theaters, it only managed to raise a total of $ 83.3 million.

After the producer Joel Silver bought at Wachowski the script – and that at the same time they closed the contract for the script of The Matrix-, director Richard Donner made some changes and hired Brian Helgeland, who only rewrote page one and made some adjustments to the violent aspects, which earned him his credit, despite the fact that the Wachowski they objected.

Secondly, Richard Donner considered that the work of Sylvester Stallone It was formidable, something different from what he had done previously, and commented that “he found the role and followed the instructions I gave him perfectly, but apparently the public did not quite like what we did, despite the fact that Warner Bros They supported us and trusted that we did a good job. ”

Despite the flaws and criticism, over time the film has been recognized as one of the best action and suspense works he has ever worked on. Sylvester Stallone, so we recommend that you give it a try and enjoy this film on your account HBO Max.

