Hamilton and Bottas admit superiority of Verstappen and Checo Pérez

Mexico City / 05.11.2021





The British Lewis hamilton and the finnish Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes drivers, recognized the power of the Dutch Max verstappen and from the mexican Sergio perez, flyers Red bull, after the first two rounds of free trials this Friday at the Mexican Grand Prix.

“Definitely they are too fast for us right now, “he admitted Hamilton after the two practices in which he was below the expectations awakened as current world champion.

In the first practice, Hamilton recorded a time of 1: 18.417 and finished second at 76 milliseconds behind Bottas, his teammate.

In the second, the British was third at 509 thousandths of the first, the Dutch Verstappen who dominated the action.

Hamilton considered that in the free trials his car needed downforce. “That’s probably why we had that difference of half a second ahead,” he said.

On your side, Valtteri Bottas he was the best in the first training sessions with a time of 1: 18.341.

“I didn’t feel so bad“, said the Finn who in the second session was surpassed by Verstappen by 424 thousandths of a second.

Bottas He noted that he found the track “dusty” and that this factor prevented him from feeling the real condition of his car and commented that on Saturday they must refine details to be able to compete with the Red Bull racers.

“They definitely seem faster, they have a really strong rhythm, “he acknowledged Bottas. “We need to improve the times if we want to be in the fight for the pole.”