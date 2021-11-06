Halle Berry broke two ribs and said nothing: her surprising confession

There are many actresses who have been forced to change their physical appearance due to the demands of the script. From the unrecognizable Charlize Theron to others more subtle like Hiba Abouk’s for the series Mothers or Halle berry, who has had to wear fitter than ever for his new movie, Bruised. In it, the actress plays a frustrated MMA fighter who has to face one of her biggest rivals while taking care of her 6-year-old son. And, although this sport has been a discovery for Halle, the enormous physical demand that it entails caused the actress broke two ribs … and said nothing!

Halle Berry’s scare on the set

In a recent interview with Graham Norton on his famous show, the actress made a confession that left her fans speechless. While filming a fight scene, broke 2 ribs and went on for three days without saying anything because, in his own words, “compromised production.” “I held on and I think that the fighter who was born from my training took control. When a fighter is injured in combat she has no option to stop, she has to keep fighting, so I decided not to tell it and when we finished filming I told her so everyone, and I went to the hospital, “he explained to the presenter.

And it is that, in addition to starring in the film, Halle is in charge of the direction Of the same. A new step in her professional career that surely will not stay here: “I have been bitten by the directorial bug and there are a lot of stories that I would love to tell,” confessed the actress, who is in a great professional and personal moment and physical.

But not this its the first time that the protagonist of Catwoman suffers an accident of these characteristics. In 2019, when it rolls a fight scene with Keanu Reeves for the film John Wick: Chapter 3, Halle broke 3 ribs. Although on that occasion he did express it immediately and took his corresponding days off. It was precisely the director of the film, Chad Stahelski, who taught the actress one of the directing tricks that have worked best for her: “if the actors are doing it for real (fighting, for example), you can place the camera where you want because you don’t have to hide the doubles. ” That’s why Halle wanted to prepare and train really hard for the shoot. Specifically, for two and a half years.

The benefits of practicing MMA

In addition to improve your physical endurance and cardiovascular capacity, practicing this sport has allowed the actress tone up his whole body and more especially the abdomen, back and arms. It also improves balance, coordination and agility, in turn contributing to energy burn and therefore slim down more quickly. Thus, although Halle had already practiced boxing, this new discipline has been his new great discovery and the culprit that he has achieved define your abs much more.





