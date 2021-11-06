Hair mass discovered in the stomach of a Puerto Rican pediatric patient

The gastric trichobezoar extending to the intestine is composed of hair, mucus, and decomposing food fragments.

The dough weighed about 150 grams.

The bezoar are a mass A solid of indigestible material that accumulates in the digestive tract, sometimes causing a blockage. Bezoars generally form in the stomach, sometimes in the intestine thin or, rarely, in the intestine thick. They can form in children and adults.

Precisely the so-called Rapunzel syndrome is an unusual form of gastric trichobezoar with extension to the intestine and is composed of hair, mucus and fragments of decomposing food, as found in an infant in Puerto Rico.

As reported exclusively by Dr. Humberto Lugo Vicente, professor at the Medical Sciences Campus and pediatric surgeon practicing at San Jorge Children’s Hospital, the operated patient presented a large epigastric mass, swelling, regurgitation, nausea, vomiting, epigastric pain, hematemesis , fatigue, anemia, malnutrition, among other symptoms, due to the eating disorder called pica.

Bezoars generally form in the stomach, sometimes in the intestine thin or, rarely, in the intestine thick. They can be formed in children and adults and are classified according to the material that forms them:

The phytobezoars are composed of fibers indigestible foodstuffs, such as cellulose.

Trichobezoars (like the one recorded in this case) are composed of hair or fibers similar to hair, such as carpet or clothing fibers. In severe cases, known as “Rapunzel syndrome,” the compacted fibers can fill the stomach with a kind of tail that extends up to the intestine slim. Rapunzel syndrome is more common in adolescent girls.

The Pharmacobezoars are composed of drugs they do not dissolve properly in the digestive tract.

“In these scenarios, the patient will hardly want to eat because those foods will compete with mass it is creating in the stomach. So you will prefer liquid things. This patient only preferred to drink milk little by little, which led her to a severe nutritional state because she does not consume enough iron, and she goes into anemia, she begins to lose weight. When his belly was touched, he was felt a mass it hardly hurts ”, explained the specialist.

Mass of this infant weighed about 150 grams. In addition to hair, in mass doll hair was found, the surgeon revealed.

“It is essential to prevent this from happening again, after being completely removed. mass, it is recommended to quickly integrate a treatment of this patient with a specialist in psychology or psychiatry. This emotional Pica disorder in these patients need constant monitoring ”, he concluded.

Access a presentation of the case here.