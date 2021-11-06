GP Mexico F1 2021: Mercedes, above Red Bull in free practice 1 of the GP of Mexico

Sand they started the engines in the Autdromo Hermanos Rodrguez with practice 1 of the Mexican Grand Prix, which was dominated by Mercedes thanks to the handling of Valtteri Bottas (1) and Lewis Hamilton (2) that were positioned above Max Verstappen (3) and the Mexican pilot Sergio ‘Checo’ Prez who finished in fourth place after touching the barrier leaving the Foro Sol during the first minutes of this training.

The pilots of the world championship Formula 1 faced two problems during the first practice of the Mexican Grand Prix: the track dirt and the curves of the Autdromo Hermanos Rodrguez, especially, 12 and 16 where several pilots had some incidents.

Such is the case of Sergio ‘Checo’ Prez. The Mexican rider had started his participation in Free Practice 1 with great pace, however, leaving the Foro Sol had an incident when the rear of the RB16B collided with the protection barrier, in an event very similar to the one that suffered Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) just a couple of turns back. For this reason, both drivers had to return to the pits.

For its part, curve 12 called Adrin Fernndez, had several ‘victims’ among them, the two Mercedes drivers, Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, who went off the track but rebuilt their way to the top of the rankings thanks to their 1: 18.341 and 1: 18.417, respectively.

Behind them appeared the leader of the drivers’ championship, Max verstappen that on hard tires he had spent a long time to the degree of positioning himself as a leader. When it changed to soft, its better time though, did not want to fight for the top positions knowing it was practice 1.

Finally, fourth place went to Checo Prez who, after missing 26 minutes due to his incident at turn 16, He returned with everything thanks to the great work of the Red Bull engineers who repaired his RB16B and returned it to the track so that, on its first lap, it was placed in fifth place, the same that it ‘inherited’ to Pierre Gasly by improving your time.

With this, Mercedes takes a step forward over Red Bull at the Mexican GPHowever, the results must be ‘taken with a grain of salt’ as we have not seen all the potential of the ‘Bulls’ at the Autdromo Hermanos Rodrguez.

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents to bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state