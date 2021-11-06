GP Mexico F1 2021: Checo Prez finishes in first place of Free Practice 3 of the GP of Mexico

Red Bull closed the Free Practice in an unbeatable way, after Czech Prez finished first from the last session of the Mexican GP with 1: 17.024. As if this were not enough, the Mexican made it 1-2 with his teammate Max Verstappen giving a stroke of authority towards Ranking.

The cover gave great joy to the Mexican fans being the fastest of the session on his last lap. With just under five minutes left on the clock, he set record time in various sectors of the track and even super some traffic to stay with the top.

For its part, Max Verstappen commanded most of the practice although he had some problems with his car, but the adjustments worked and on his last attempt he slipped into second position.

The Mercedes are still easily outclassed by Red Bull, but their hope lies in their top speed on the straights. Both Hamilton and Bottas, who finished third and fourth, respectively, they will have to make the most of these sectors of the track, as they continue to have problems in the curves.

The Classification of the Mexican GP will take place at 2:00 p.m. this Saturday and Checo Prez is facing a great opportunity to get his first pole position in Aztec territory.

