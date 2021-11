Google ranking in Chile: Top 10 of the most viewed films of today Friday, November 5

We have never had so many movies at our fingertips as today. But a downside arises: it is no longer easy to find the next one to watch. Users of Google we usually go easy and aim for news.

But there is life beyond, as this internet streaming platform offers its subscribers a list with its 10 most popular productions in Chile, so that it is easier to choose.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen. See what others are watching and enjoy the best quality content. We’ll tell you then:

1. A quiet place 2

After the fatal events of the first part, the Abbot family must face the dangers of the outside world as they silently fight to survive. Forced to venture into the unknown, they soon realize that the sound-oriented creatures they hunt are not the only threat lurking beyond the sandy path. Sequel to the successful production “A Quiet Place” (A Quiet Place, 2018).

2. Fifty Shades Darker

As Christian struggles with his inner demons, Anastasia must face the anger and envy of the women who came before her.

3. Fifty Shades Freed

Believing that they have left the shadows of the past behind, Christian and Anastasia enjoy their relationship and their life full of luxury. But just as Ana begins to relax, new threats appear that put her happiness at risk.

Four. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the puppies must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help in a new ally, the intelligent sausage dog Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

5. Halloween Kills

Minutes after Laurie Strode, her daughter Karen, and her granddaughter Allyson left the ruthless murderer Michael Myers locked up and burning in the basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she has finally killed who it has turned his life into hell. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, he restarts his bloodbath ritual. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against it, she inspires the entire population of Haddonfield to rebel against their unstoppable monster. The Strodes join a group of survivors of Michael’s first massacre who decide to bring justice into their own hands and form a citizen patrol with the aim of hunting down Michael once and for all.

6. Don’t breathe 2

The blind man has been hiding for years in an isolated cabin and has taken in and raised a girl who lost her parents in a house fire. Her quiet existence is shattered when a group of kidnappers appear and take the girl, forcing the Blind Man to leave his safe haven to rescue her.

7. Infinite

Evan McCauley has skills he never learned and memories of places he has never visited. Self-medicated and on the verge of a mental breakdown, a secret group calling themselves “Infinites” come to his rescue, revealing that his memories are real.

8. Royal Casino

British agent James Bond’s (Daniel Craig) first mission as Agent 007 leads him to Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), banker to terrorists from around the world. To stop him and dismantle the terrorist network, Bond must defeat him in a risky game of poker at Casino Royale. At first Bond dislikes Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), the beautiful Treasury officer who must watch over government money. But as Bond and Vesper are forced to defend themselves together against the deadly attacks of Le Chiffre and his henchmen, a mutual attraction develops between them.

9. The Croods: A New Era

After leaving their cave, the Croods meet their biggest threat since they left: another family named Betterman, who claim and prove to be better and evolved. Grug becomes suspicious of Betterman’s parents, Phil and Hope, as they secretly plan to separate their daughter Eep with her loving boyfriend Guy to make sure their daughter Dawn has a loving and intelligent partner to protect her.

10. Your best friend

Toby is a dog who wonders the meaning of his life when, surprised, he realizes that he has been reincarnated as a puppy. Thus, throughout their lives its meaning will be questioned while helping different owners, but always with the aim of meeting the first.

Do you know what the platform is with the best offer of cinematographic productions? Google, of course! Do you know which famous movies it has available to you?

Google’s intention is for users to recognize its most popular films. Thus, they will be able to get an idea of ​​the ones that best suit their tastes, to recommend them to their family and friends. What classics will be available soon? The only sure thing is that the list does not stop growing.

Meanwhile, we can tell you that these are the 10 most famous movies we have.