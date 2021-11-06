Google Chrome 48 and earlier lose features, update!

Those who still use Google Chrome 48 they have one more reason to update to a recent version, as the development team considers that it has become so obsolete that it will disable important functions soon.

Specifically, it will stop working chrome sync (“Chrome sync” in English), which ensures that browsers that log in under the same Google account share favorites, passwords, history and general configuration options. Also, logging into many Google services becomes automatic.

How to fix Chrome’s “black screen”

Although not everyone has this option active, it is really common to use it, because it allows us to work from several computers, mobiles and tablets as if it were a single Chrome installation. Especially useful is to store passwords in Chrome and have them available on all devices thanks to cloud synchronization.

When i know launch Chrome 96 it will disable syncing on Chrome 48, from Google it has been decided that this marks the end of support. If everything goes according to plan, we talk about November 16, 2021, unless errors appear that force it to be delayed.

Remember that Chrome 48 debuted in January 2016, and years ago we should have updated. Google has given special advice to users of Chrome Enterprise, the edition for companies and organizations, who sometimes keep old versions of some programs for a long time due to compatibility problems.

Actually, it is not a good idea to use outdated versions of a browser for many reasons. To begin with, we can suffer vulnerabilities when browsing the Internet, we miss the useful news that are released periodically and we can even find compatibility errors on the webs when we talk about such outdated versions.

We have already explained how to update Chrome in a simple way, and also how to download and install Google Chrome if we prefer a clean installation.

In conclusion, it is very important to update Chrome 48 and earlier as soon as possible, using such an old version already poses a security risk, and disabling cloud syncing loses basic day-to-day functions.

How to activate Chrome’s spell checker on Android