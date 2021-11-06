Good End 2021: These are ALL the stores that DO NOT participate | READY

By
Sonia Gupta
-
0
41

The Good End 2021 It is already around the corner and it is expected that there will be an immense economic spill as happened in previous years with this government initiative that aims to support the family economyr, encourage the activity of the internal market and increase formal trade, as well as guarantee respect for the rights of the consumer.

The Good end will meet its eleventh edition since it was established in 2010, year after year it is gaining followers and, although it is far from “Black Friday” in the United States, it represents a good opportunity for consumers, who eagerly await the call “Cheapest weekend of the year”.

.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here