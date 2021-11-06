Good End 2021: These are ALL the stores that DO NOT participate | READY

The Good End 2021 It is already around the corner and it is expected that there will be an immense economic spill as happened in previous years with this government initiative that aims to support the family economyr, encourage the activity of the internal market and increase formal trade, as well as guarantee respect for the rights of the consumer.

The Good end will meet its eleventh edition since it was established in 2010, year after year it is gaining followers and, although it is far from “Black Friday” in the United States, it represents a good opportunity for consumers, who eagerly await the call “Cheapest weekend of the year”.

Although during the 2020 suffered its worst year due to the pandemic of Covid-19Due to the low capacity allowed in shopping centers, it is expected that this year at least in the capital of the country, the numbers in sales will double.

That is why the Government insists that this offer period be carried out in which, the consumers can purchase goods with discounts special or interest-free months, which makes it easier for them to increase their assets. It should be noted that, from the first days of this month of November, millions of employees have already started receiving their bonus to be able to take advantage of the offers.

When is it and which stores will not participate in the Good End 2021?

For a few weeks it was indicated that the dates to be held on Good End 2021 will be from 10 to 16 November, so during these seven days you can buy either directly in the Commerce or in line.

However, below we present all the large stores and businesses that will not be part of this edition: