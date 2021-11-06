George Rusell wears his helmet for the Mexican GP

George Russell, pilot of Williams MercedesThey will also have a special helmet for the 2021 F1 Mexican Grand Prix, with symbols that highlight our culture.

Ve the helmet of ‘Checo’ Pérez. Here.

“I have my helmet from the Mexican Grand Prix here to show you, which I think is really cool. Obviously, there is a lot of Mexican theme here. So that will go to the mantel at home, ”said the British pilot.

In the last part of the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome circuit, Russell showed off his new helmet.

New lid – Ready for the weekend ahead! – pic.twitter.com/GkMFMALKki – Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) November 5, 2021

A really cool place. Obviously, this is going to be full of fans, “he said.

Currently, George Rusell marches in 15th place in the World Drivers’ classification with 16 units. His teammate Nicholas Latifi is 16th with seven points.

New lid, photographed by me. – (and a few by @richardpardon too) pic.twitter.com/bgT7dtOsBf – George Russell (@ GeorgeRussell63) November 5, 2021

