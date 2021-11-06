George Clooney, Hollywood actor and activist, turns 60 – People – Culture

In addition to his acting work, the Hollywood heartthrob has embarked on the defense of different causes and he is the father of two children along with lawyer Amal Alamuddin.

George Timothy Clooney was born in Kentucky (United States) on May 6, 1961. The actor was not the first member of his family to dedicate themselves to show business. His father, Nick Clooney, worked as a journalist and television presenter. His aunt, Rosemary Clooney, was a well-known singer and actress.

A family in the spotlight

“We were famous, we were always under that glass,” the actor told The Hollywood Reporter in 2012. “I could see with Rosemary how badly her career could go financially, all the setbacks and then the comeback, and I could also understand that version of living in the public eye for such a long period of time. There is probably no one better prepared for fame than me.”, He also indicated in the interview.

Occasionally, Nina, the actor’s mother, would appear on his show in the summer, and when they couldn’t afford a babysitter for George and his sister, the whole family would go to the studio together, Esquire published in 2014.

Clooney himself took his first steps with his father. “It all sounds very glamorous,” he told the outlet, “but in the early 1970s, my dad was making $ 9,000 a year.” Their father’s career took them to different places and stable income did not always accompany them.



Her Aunt Rosemary, on the other hand, was closer to the lights and charm of Beverly Hills. Her first husband, José Ferrer, won an Oscar for his performance in Cyrano de Bergerac and they lived where the stars live.

Clooney’s career aspirations, at first, were far from the spotlight. As a child he wanted to be a baseball player, he even tried out for the Cincinnati Reds a year before he came of age, but he ended up studying television journalism at Northern Kentucky University.



Clooney dropped out of school early and headed to Los Angeles at the age of 21. “When I decided to move to LA to try to be an actor, my father really fell on me. I remember him saying ‘you’re giving up your education!’ ”He told The Guardian.

Dr. Doug Ross

The first two years passed without much progress, but in 1984 landed her first major role on the sitcom ER, followed by others in The Facts of Life or Roseanne.

In 1994, he landed in the role that marked a turning point in his career, that of the Dr. Doug Ross on the NBC series ER. “Thanksgiving Day, I was walking through New York with my friend Ben and a guy says, ‘Hey, George!’ They had recognized me before, but always by the name of my character. But the guy knew my name. I remember Benny looked at me and said, ‘You just got famous. And I was saying to myself, ‘I got famous!’ It was exciting, ”Clooney told Esquire.

In cinema, the actor appeared in posters such as From Dusk Till Dawn, from 1996, and also in the criticized Batman and Robin, from the same year. “I learned that if you’re going to be held accountable for a movie rather than just an actor in it, you’d better pick better movies,” he told The Guardian last year.

Clooney has in his filmography titles such as Oh, Brother, Where Art Thou, by the Coen brothers, from 2000, and Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, from 2002. In 2006, Clooney received an Oscar for best supporting actor for his role as a CIA agent in Syriana.

The Oscar was followed by films such as 2007’s Michael Clayton; The Descendants, from 2011, or Gravity, from 2013. His latest work to date is The Midnight Sky, which he directed and starred in and premiered in 2020 on the Netflix platform.

Love and philanthropy

In addition to his screen work, Clooney is known for his activismor. “I grew up in a generation where everyone we cared about was being murdered, from Martin Luther King to Bobby and Jack Kennedy, Malcolm X and Medgar Evers. And all these things that mattered were happening: women’s rights, civil rights and the anti-Vietnam movement (anti-war protests), ”the actor told People magazine in 2020.

Last year, together with his wife, Alamuddin, he donated $ 500,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, and allocated one million dollars to the fight against covid-19, in addition to supporting different organizations after the explosion in Beirut.

The two created, in 2016, the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which advocates for justice through accountability for human rights abuses around the world.

Clooney and Alamuddin, who acquired the actor’s surname, met in July 2013 in the city of Como (Italy). “I thought she was beautiful and I thought she was funny and obviously smart,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017.

In September 2014, the couple got married in Venice (Italy). Three years later, her twins, Ella and Alexander, were born. “We never planned it. We don’t talk about it until after we get married, which is funny, “said the actor.

