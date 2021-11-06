George Clooney asks not to publish photos of his children’s faces

George Clooney asked the media not to publish photographs showing the their children’s faces, four-year-old twins, as that could eventually put them in danger. The actor, who is married to the lawyer Amal clooneyHe noted in an open letter that while he is a public figure and accepts the photos as part of the price for doing his job, “our children have not made that commitment.”

Clooney argued that by the nature of his wife’s work, they care about keeping their family safe. “We cannot protect our children if some publication puts their faces on its cover,” he said. In that sense, the actor recalled that he has never sold photographs of his children, they do not have social networks and do not publish images of them because doing so would put his life in danger.

“It is not a paranoid danger, but real world problems, with real world consequences,” he said. “We hope you agree that the need to sell advertising is no greater than the need to prevent innocent children from being attacked. Thank you.” Clooney concluded.

Amal Clooney specializes in human rights and international law. Her work has included representing victims of atrocities in Iraq, people fighting for freedom of expression in Egypt, and collaborating with the United Nations in investigations into the civil war in Syria. The call made by Clooney is similar to the one made by Gigi hadid last july. Through her Instagram account, the model asked the paparazzi, the press and her fans to respect the privacy of her daughter Khai.

In her message, Hadid thanked the media that published images of the little girl with her blurred face, but also accused many others of not doing so. She also stressed that her duty as a mother is to protect her daughter until she is of legal age, so that then she is the one who decides if she wants to expose herself or not.

Read also: “Octavio Ocaña was the angel of the program”, César Bono breaks down in tears

rad