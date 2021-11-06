George Clooney Acquires Luxury Property; will be George Lucas’s neighbor

American actor George Clooney He bought a property with several hectares of vineyards in Brignoles (southeastern France), confirmed this Thursday to the mayor of this town in the touristy French Provence.

The Domaine du Canadel is home to an 18th-century bastide, a pond and a swimming pool, as well as several hectares of vineyards, in the heart of a 170-hectare estate.

“I hope to meet him,” the mayor of the town, Didier Brémond, told AFP, days ago, before the transaction was formalized, the amount of which was not made public.

“This will not change your coffee drinking habits,” the councilor joked then, explaining that the city council had as a supplier a brand of coffee that Clooney promotes.

In that region, the actor will have the director as a neighbor George Lucas, owner of Château Margüi and who is finalizing a hotel project that the sector describes as sumptuous.

Half an hour away by car, the interpreter will have the Domaine de Miraval and its 50 hectares of vineyards owned since 2008 by the former star couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

The sellers of George Clooney’s new property are a couple of Australians living in Monaco, Richard and Diana Wiesener.

Among its 20,000 inhabitants, the town of Brignoles already had a prestigious owner, the German chef Joachim Splichal, who lives in Los Angeles.

