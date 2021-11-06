Genshin Impact is estimated to be the most successful first year video game ever – Kudasai

The video game developed by myHoYo, Genshin Impact has topped the list of most profitable video games in its first year. Although Genshin Impact is free, its developer, myHoYo, continues to earn great income thanks to the gacha mechanics of the game. According to new data, the amount of revenue the video game has generated is higher than most fans and observers would have thought.

Since the launch of Genshin Impact In September 2020, the creation of miHoYo took over the sphere of video games for smartphones. Genshin Impact became one of the most downloaded smartphone video games in its first year. However, controversies and setbacks have angered the gaming community, prompting some to pull out of other titles. Even despite the declining number of players, it seems that Genshin Impact’s good start was enough to make it one of the most successful video game releases ever.

As shared on the subreddit Gacha gaming, the user Otaku_User32 has shown how impressive income from the first year of Genshin Impact put it ahead of successful releases also in its first year as Fortnite, Grand theft auto v and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. With estimated revenue of between $ 2.30 and $ 3.70 billion, Genshin Impact surpassed Fortnite’s first-year revenue by nearly $ 1 billion. In another post, the same user gave more information about his calculations of this revenue, including the astonishing 2.1 billion dollars in confirmed revenue from the smartphone version. Although the user acknowledges that the high-end estimate of $ 3.7 billion is unconfirmed, he also notes that the projection is based on China’s huge smartphone video game market, accounting for about 60 percent of the game’s revenue. .

By early 2021, Genshin Impact had already racked up 17 million downloads, with July reports showing an all-time high of 11 million active monthly users. Although that number has dropped to around 8 million in recent months, miHoYo has managed to cultivate a broad player base. The constant updates of new characters, a new region in the recent update released last month, and opportunities for loyal players to claim rewards have kept their player base happy. Even in the midst of controversies like that of myHoYo Aggressively pursuing leaks and the perceived lack of diversity with characters, the video game’s popularity, even among a decline in players, remains impressive.





Genshin Impact is available on mobile devices, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and Windows PC. The “Version 2.1” of the video game was released globally on September 1, while “Version 2.2” was also released globally on October 13. The video game celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, and posted earnings of more than $ 2 billion in its first year. The application is also available in the catalog of QooApp on this link.

Genshin Impact description

Genshin Impact is a free open world action role-playing video game that takes players into the visually stunning world of Teyvat. The player takes on the role of the mysterious “Traveler”, who sets out on a journey to discover the fate of his lost brother and unravels Teyvat’s mysterious secrets along the way. Currently, players can explore both Mondstadt and Liyue Harbor, two of the seven main cities in Teyvat, each with unique surrounding cultures, stories and vast landscapes, offering a diversity of creatures, monsters, secrets and hidden treasures to explore. let the players discover them. As the game progresses, more cities, stories, characters, and seasonal events will be released.

