Genoa, where Johan Vásquez plays, fires coach Ballardini and Shevchenko sounds strong

In the absence of the official announcement, the Italian media agree that his replacement will be Shevchenko, who left the Ukrainian national team last October.

Genoa made official this Saturday the dismissal of the coach Davide ballardini, after winning only one game in twelve rounds of the A series, and the favorite to replace him is, assure the local media, the Ukrainian Andriy Shevchenko.

Davide Ballardini ceases to be Genoa coach Getty Images

“Genoa CFC fired coach Davide Ballardini. The Club would like to thank the coach and his coaching staff for the work carried out, the commitment and the passion they have always shown”, reads the official statement published by the Genoese club.

Ballardini he only added a triumph to the command of Genoa , a 3-2 in the Cagliari field on September 12, with six draws and five defeats.



The Italian coach paid the last draw 2-2 this Friday at the Empoli field and his team occupies the seventeenth league place.

Shevchenko knows Italian football very well, having played eight seasons for Milan, winning a Champions League in 2003.