gas stations retake the Pemex franchise

Several gasoline entrepreneurs who had migrated from the Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) franchise to others for service stations after the market opening with the energy reform, this year will return to the image of the State Productive Company, a trend that will continue to take strength in the coming months.

Alejandro Montufar, CEO of PETROIntelligende, explained that this is because they did not click with the consumer and also because Pemex is already competing for real, offering discounts to retailers, this was previously only done in wholesale sales.

“We have seen cases of their own commercial image that they put and that did not work for them, they did not click with the consumer, unlike OxxoGas and PetroSeven that their offer is very clear, which is gasoline with a convenience store, (…) those who They did not give added value, they are the ones that are returning to Pemex ”, he declared.

After his participation in the Gasoline Sector Reunion Point event that takes place in Cancun, he indicated that he is aware of 20 cases that are returning to the Pemex franchise, they are moving from commercial images such as G500 and Hidrosina.

“Here, something interesting is that Pemex is already competing with the whole world, even with its own distributors, because before it gave discounts in certain ranges of volumes, then even its own wholesaler is competing with it, that is quite healthy because that is generating that even the same distributors who sell to Pemex have to lower their profits, “he said.

Prices will remain stable

According to the expert’s estimates, average gasoline prices will remain at the same level they are at now, this at least until the first half of 2022, since he does not see prices reaching a range of 30 pesos as they say.

But he clarified that there can always be an extraordinary event that can raise prices, this is something that cannot be foreseen.

In addition, he said that the government will maintain a high fiscal stimulus to the IEPS to contain a rise in the price of gasoline, which is now 80%, for example, currently prices are an average of 22 pesos, but without this support from the government it would be 25 pesos.

“If there are partially artificial prices, this has a cost in public finances,” said the CEO of PETROIntelligence.

The stimulus, he added, has always been focused on those with more resources, but it also has an indirect effect, that the more fiscal stimulus the government activates, the lower inflation will be, “which does impact us all.”

