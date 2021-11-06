Gas stations are returning to the Pemex franchise

Service stations that already operated with their own brand or of foreign origin are already returning to the Pemex Franchise because the change was not profitable for them.

During his participation in the Onexpo Reunion Point Forum 2021, Alejandro Montufat, CEO of PetroIntelligence, assured that the state company has begun to compete significantly, mainly with the granting of discounts of up to one pesos per liter to large buyers. volumes.

However, even when the purchase of fuel is lower, the lower cost scheme is maintained, since discounts can range from five to 10 cents.

Currently there is a record of at least 20 cases, where the stations already operated with brands such as Hidrosina, Repsol and G500, among others, who have decided to return to the Pemex Franchise.

“We have seen cases where the trademark for those who did not work. They did not click with the consumer, unlike OxxoGas and Petro Seven that their offer is very clear, while in other cases in which they tried to winnow their commercial brand and did not give added value, they are returning to Pemex ”.

Stable prices

The expert assured that despite the upward trend that continues in the international hydrocarbon market, it is unlikely that gasoline prices in Mexico will skyrocket, since the fiscal stimulus still has operating margin.

He said that this strategy has avoided significant increases and thus greater effects on the inflationary index.

CRE will not disappear

The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) is not going to disappear, it will only change its legal status to become a decentralized body, as stated by Manuel Rodríguez, president of the Energy Commission of the Chamber of Deputies.

He said that even though he will maintain his administrative responsibilities, but also a political responsibility to all citizens.

“For your peace of mind, tell you that this change is not in the faculties, it is not in the attributions nor in the existence, what changes is the legal figure. It is going to become a decentralized body. This will help that work and performance of their duties be with precision and responsibility ”, he assured businessmen in the gas oil sector during the Meeting Point Onexpo 2021 Forum.

