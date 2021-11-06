Gambling addicts … this is your site – El Financiero

It’s the place to go to place bets with cryptocurrency on whether Donald Trump will return to the White House and if Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they will compromise. It is also under scrutiny by a major Wall Street regulator.

The firm is Polymarket, a New York-based platform that has gained popularity during the pandemic as a way for bettors to predict the outcomes of real-world events, including elections, ball games, and the private lives of celebrities. The problem? You may be breaking America’s financial rules. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is investigating whether Polymarket is allowing clients to improperly trade exchanges or binary options and whether to register with the agency, according to people familiar with the matter.

Polymarket has many types of bets on its platform. (Special)

“Polymarket is firmly committed to complying with applicable laws and regulations and providing information to regulators that will assist them with any queries,” said a spokeswoman for the firm. The CFTC declined to comment.

Run by 23-year-old founder Shayne Coplan, Polymarket is all the rage and has facilitated some 4 billion shares since its launch last year. The company has been in talks with investors about a new round of funding that could value it at nearly $ 1 billion, according to two people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private.

As of Friday afternoon, Polymarket submitted dozens of possible bets, ranging from whether the Treasury Department will mint a $ 1 trillion coin by November 5 to singer Nicki Minaj receiving the COVID-19 vaccine for the November 29 and if Elon Musk’s SpaceX will hit outer space by the end of the year. The platform’s customers are betting that there will be no Treasury coin, that Minaj will remain unvaccinated, and SpaceX falls short.

NFL Proposal

While the CFTC is best known for policing the derivatives offices of banks and oil traders, it has long been grappling with how to regulate event contracts like those offered by Polymarket. Amid tough questions from the CFTC, cryptocurrency exchange ErisX withdrew a proposal in March to offer futures contracts based on National Soccer League games, products that casinos could have used to hedge their sports bets.

Crucial for Polymarket is another asset class of the moment: crypto. Instead of US dollars, customers wanting to transact should use the USD currency, a stablecoin backed by Coinbase Global.

Stablecoins, whose values ​​are pegged to fiat currencies, have received a lot of attention from Washington in recent months. Government agencies, including the CFTC, are concerned that the largely unregulated tokens have grown so large that they could put consumers at risk or threaten financial stability if Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies collapse.

The market value of the USD coin is now $ 32.4 billion, up from $ 3.9 billion at the end of 2020, according to CoinMarketCap.com. A coin issued by Tether has grown to nearly 70 billion from $ 21 billion over the same time period, making it the largest stablecoin in the US.

CFTC investigations do not always lead to foreclosure cases and Polymarket has not been accused of wrongdoing. If companies are sanctioned by the regulator, they can face fines and restrictions on offering products.

Huge value

To handle the investigation, Polymarket has hired James McDonald, a partner at the Sullivan & Cromwell law firm who was head of the CFTC’s compliance division until last year, said a person with knowledge of the hiring. McDonald did not respond to a request for comment.

Polymarket has said that it doesn’t just offer bettors a destination to make money or lose their jerseys. In an era of misinformation and fake news, the company argues that it is providing useful data on what is likely to happen in the not-too-distant future on geopolitics and other important topics.

“Through price discovery, you get this perpetually accurate forecast about the future of a given event,” Coplan said last year on the “Star Spangled Gamblers” podcast. “This is something that could have enormous social value.”

Polymarket does not take care of money or digital tokens, and only shows existing markets live on the Ethereum blockchain, according to its website. The company also does not take the other side of customer transactions. In a sign of great interest, a separate website called “Polymarket Whales” has appeared that features the highest rollers on closely watched contracts.