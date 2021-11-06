Gael García reveals that he would be willing to work with his ex Natalie Portman (VIDEO)

Gael garcia, Mexican actor and producer, revealed that he would be willing to work on a film with his ex-partner, American actress Natalie Portman.

The also director, was surprised by the press at the airport in Los Angeles, United States, and after being questioned about it, Gael García accepted that it would be “fun.”

Gael García would agree to work with Natalie Portman

When asked, if it would be possible to see it on the big screen next to Natalie PortmanHe replied, “Oh, I don’t know (…) It would be fun”.

Likewise, García explained that, in the meantime, he has some projects in place, however, he did not give more details about it.

“It is always bad luck to say what one is going to do, before it is done, because then it is not done,” said the actor.

Gael García talks about his fatherhood

When asked if his children show interest in the entertainment industry, the actor said that they are still very young and do not know it.

“I want them to do what they want in their lives, that’s what I want the most,” he said.

On the other hand, about his newborn baby Gael declared that he is happy and that he would have been satisfied with the sex of his son, whatever it was.

Did Gael García receive money from Enrique Peña Nieto?

According to an investigation, the civil association “Ambulante”, founded by the actor and the film director Diego Luna, received more than 160 million pesos in “donations” during the six-year Peña Nieto and Felipe Calderón.

“When reviewing the reports of Authorized Grantees issued annually by the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SCHP),” the investigation available online begins by saying.

“It can be seen that from 2009 to 2018, this organization received more than 160 million pesos in donations,” he adds.

On having received the money from the former presidents, he did not want to make statements, “I have nothing to clarify,” replied the producer on the subject.

Finally, the actor said goodbye to the press, after avoiding the questions of the reporters, who also questioned him about the death of his father.

“I talk about these things with friends,” he said. Gael garcia In conclusion.