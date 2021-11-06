From the Dukes of Cambridge to Leonardo DiCaprio, at the COP26 world climate summit

There are royals and stars of the show who have a lot to say in the world climate summitThat is why he did not want to miss this essential appointment in Glasgow (Scotland) that will last until November 12 and seeks to achieve new international commitments in the fight for the care of the planet. Leonardo Dicaprio has crossed the Atlantic from the US to Europe as one of the illustrious assistants, as it is well known how combative the Hollywood actor is in matters that affect the environment, in this sense, the protagonist of films such as Titanic or The wolf of Wall Street he wanted to send his “Congratulations to Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso for the creation of a 23,000-kilometer marine protected area near the Galapagos, announced today at COP26 ″.

Meanwhile, among the royals who have traveled to the place, the figure of Charles of England emerges. The heir to the British throne not only acts as host to welcome the various heads of state or leaders of each country, but rather has raised his voice with force for this cause in which he has been involved half his life. In his inaugural speech on Monday afternoon, the Prince of Wales made a urgent appeal to all attendees because “time has definitely run out”, he emphasized. “The pandemic has taught us how devastating a global threat can be for the human being “, that is why he urged get “on the warpath” against this other invisible enemy that is endangering the survival and biodiversity of the ecosystem.

Looking with a serious face at the audience that listened to him attentively, Carlos de Inglaterra reminded them that “the eyes and hopes of the world are placed on all of you to act with all speed and determination”, addressing this crisis with “determination, efforts and initiatives that go hand in hand,” he declared. The Prince of Wales had a very busy day, as in the morning met with the highest French president, Emmanuel Macron, his Colombian counterpart, Iván Duque; the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi; and the one from Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley. So intense and full was his schedule that at night he was able to relax when attended with his wife, Camilla de Cornwall, at the reception held for the winners of the Earthshot Awards at a leisure venue.

There, as the cameras captured, They offered him a drink and he accepted it willingly assuring with humor: “I think I need it, I promise you, after today.”. His wife accompanies him at all times, also in greeting other world leaders as important as German Chancellor Angela Merkel or Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The dukes of cambridge, who were also there last night in the pub called Clydeside, are equally overturned in this summit of the climate through different events related to COP26. On Sunday morning they were visiting a group of scouts to know first-hand the ecological actions they carry out, while at sunset Prince William and Kate Middleton had encounters with prominent leaders such as Borish Johnson and professionals who work hard for the care of the environment.

Elizabeth II could not attend to the world conference for recent health problems who has suffered and they still keep it on leave, but yesterday he did send a virtual message where he highlighted the importance of reaching agreements for the good of the planet. In addition, he had a special keepsake for the Duke of Edinburgh, who in his day was also fully involved in this cause. “The impact of the environment on human progress it was a subject close to the heart of my dear late husband “, said Elizabeth II, who cited as an example one of the speeches that Prince Philip gave in 1969. Next, the Queen wanted to show her satisfaction with the legacy in this field that has continued in his family, especially thanks to Charles of England and William, Duke of Cambridge, for whom he also had an appreciation.

The head of the Monegasque Royal House It is also found in Scottish lands, where He has traveled with his children Jacques and Gabriella. Last Saturday, the Prince had his pfirst contact with the summit on climate change attending the Playfair Library Hall from the University of Edinburgh, where he discussed the initiative Because the Ocean led by the foundation that bears his name and the Government of Chile. “Need explore the role of the ocean and increase our knowledge about it. Develop conservation tools, strengthen the resources used to promote it and take more into account the problems of the sea in all UN negotiations, “he assured during his presentation.

In this second official trip the twins take with their father (the first was in September at Trinity College Dublin), they have their own plans to “visit museums and places of interest”, just as their father announced. It is expected that very soon they can hug their mother again, Charlene from Monaco, which they have not seen since at the end of August when they went to visit her in South Africa. The Princess has been in her country of origin since May trying to recover from an ENT infection for which she had to be operated up to three times. Due to the pressure in his ears, the doctors did not allow him to take a flight back to Europe, but finally the wait has come to an end and Alberto de Monaco himself has assured that His wife will be by his side on November 19, day of the national holiday in your country.

