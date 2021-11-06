The director of ‘La Crónica Francesa (del Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun’ has chosen the Madrid municipality as the setting for his next project.

Wes Anderson’s new film continues to announce the names of the actors and actresses who are part of its cast. The last to join the cast of the director’s film The French Chronicle (from the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun), still without official title, is Scarlett Johansson.

Wes Anderson revolutionizes Chinchón (Madrid) where he will shoot his new film this summer

Chinchon, the Madrid municipality, is the place chosen by Anderson to carry out the filming of the film. Johansson, who recently released Black widow, the solo tape about Natasha romanoff and the end of the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thus joins a cast that already includes Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie.

As reported THR, details about Johansson’s role in the film have not been released. Nor anything about the story that the mysterious film will tell. This project is the first time that the actress of Story of a marriage -film that gave a nomination to Best actress in 2020, the same year he got another a Best Supporting Actress by Jojo rabbit– works with Anderson in front of the cameras. Johansson voiced one of the characters in the stop-motion film Isle of Dogs.

The director also has some very veteran actors from his filmography in his new project. This is the case with Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman and Tilda Swinton. The aforementioned outlet claims that Rupert Friend, an actor from Homeland and Pride and Prejudice, has also joined the cast.

Anderson will carry out the filming of his film throughout July, August and September. There, in Chinchón, the sets that had been built for the film can be seen since May: a railway station and a false desert.

Ritual for lovers of Wes Anderson. Two fans explain his movies to you and tell you why the world would be a worse place without him

The French Chronicle (from the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun) is Anderson’s latest project. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and has in its cast Owen Wilson, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Elisabeth Moss, Tilda swinton, Bill murray, Willem Dafoe and Saoirse Ronan; among others.

The story follows a group of journalists and contributor is from the magazine The French Chronicle, an American publication with an office in a fictional French city. The film tells how the characters prepare the latest issue of the magazine.