For having OnlyFans, a mother is banned from her children’s school

A woman identified as Victoria Triece, a resident of Florida, United States, who in addition to the mother of two children, she was banned from school where both study by having an account on the adult platform OnlyFans, which is why she feels discriminated against.

Her children attend Sand Lake Elementary School, located in Orange County, Florida. Now it was learned that the woman will sue the institution for an extraordinary amount.

“No one has the right to judge what other people do for a living.”

Mom with OnlyFans felt discriminated against

The woman claims that she is discriminated against for what she does

At 30 years of age, Victoria said she felt judged and discriminated against when she was told that she was informed that she was not able to volunteer at the school, due to her “line of work.”

She also said that she felt humiliated since no one should worry about what another parent does for a living, as long as it is not a legal activity, as it is not the adult content streaming platform.

“I love spending time with my children and I have a great relationship with other parents and students.”

He explained that his problems began when a father of a family paid to see his photographs and it was then that he sent them to the school and they prohibited him from entering the institution.

