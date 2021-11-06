fixture of matchday 17 of the 2021 Apertura Tournament

It came the moment of truth. The Scream Mexico A21 of the MX League This weekend, it will go through the last day of the regular phase to begin defining the teams classified for the Fiesta Grande. At the moment, only America and Atlas have their place assured. Clubs like Xolos and Querétaro are already out.

Chivas plays the championship in J17

The day 17 continues with the double billboard on Friday where Toluca visit to Puebla with the aim of securing one of the four places to the League. For its part, Chivas plays in Sinaloa against Mazatlán in order to secure a place in the playoffs for the Big party of the MX League

Atlas is in the Liguilla

On the second shift this Thursday, Atlas beat Querétaro 2-0 on the Jalisco Stadium field. By Julio Furch and Christopher Trejo, Los Rojinegros got the second direct ticket to the Liguilla and it is almost certain that they will be the definitive sub-leaders of the general classification.

Pumas was left dying

Pumas UNAM and Santos Laguna they faced each other in Ciudad Universitaria for the game corresponding to matchday 11, the last of those postponed. The Warriors crushed the Felines 3 to 0, they secured their place in the final phase of the Apertura 2021, and left their rival out of the reclassification zone and depending on various markers on the last date.

+ LEAGUE MX LEAGUE CHART:

+ CALENDAR OF THE MX LEAGUE J17: