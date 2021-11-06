Five stars that would be available in exchanges

During the 2020-21 offseason, we saw big names traded, including Puerto Rican Francisco Lindor, Nolan Arenado, Yu Darvish and Blake Snell. Last winter, it was Mookie Betts who changed his uniform.
While we don’t envision any such player changing teams in the coming months, here are some interesting candidates.
In a note to ESPN + (subscription required), Jeff Passan named Twins center patrolman Byron Buxton, Cubs Venezuelan catcher Willson Contreras, Brewers closer Josh Hader, Dominican second baseman / center fielder from D-backs Ketel Marte and A’s first baseman Matt Olson as the biggest players who could be traded in the winter.
Here are some of the reasons we might see these five players with a new team in the coming weeks.
Buxton: Minnesota tried to sign Buxton to a contract extension during the season, but the parties could not reach an agreement. The gunner is beginning his final year of refereeing eligibility and is coming off another season in which he was hampered by injuries. However, he posted a .306 batting average with 19 home runs and a 1,005 OPS, with 4.5 wins over replacement (WAR) in just 61 games. Buxton is one of the best center patrols in the game. In a free market lacking in center fielders, beyond Starling Marte and Chris Taylor, Buxton could be an eye-catching option.
Contreras: The Cubs traded Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Puerto Rican Javier Báez a few months before they became free agents, after failing to agree to contract extensions with them. Contreras could enter the free market next year. This year’s free agent mask class is not very strong, after Venezuela’s Salvador Pérez and Travis d’Arnaud agreed to new contracts. Chicago could take advantage of that and trade Contreras now, especially if they don’t agree to an extension with the Venezuelan.
Hader: The southpaw was better than ever in 2021 and is just 27 years old. However, he is close to free agency (two years) and is increasing in value each time in arbitration. It’s no secret that Milwaukee has been hearing offers for the flamethrower in recent years, but the club price has been reported to be too high. Will a club be able to reach the price in this offseason?
Mars: The D-backs have the Dominican earning US $ 8 million as base salary in 2022 and have club options for 2023 for US $ 10 million (US $ 1 million compensation) and US $ 12 million (US $ 1.5 compensation) for 2024, so the club will not be in any hurry to change it. But the ambidextrous just turned 28 and Arizona could be the team in the majors furthest from competing. Mars has an OPS + of 139 since the beginning of 2019 and can be used in multiple positions. Add all of that to a friendly contract and Arizona could receive great value for it.
Olson: The left-hander is coming off a breakout season in which he spliced 39 home runs, drove in 111 runs, scored 101 streaks, received 88 walks, struck out just 113 times and had a .911 OPS in 673 plate appearances. He has won two Golden Gloves at first base. He is a mainstay of the Athletics, but a small market club must always think ahead and Olson is two years away from seeking a big deal.
.