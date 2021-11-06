Five stars that would be available in exchanges

Mars: The D-backs have the Dominican earning US $ 8 million as base salary in 2022 and have club options for 2023 for US $ 10 million (US $ 1 million compensation) and US $ 12 million (US $ 1.5 compensation) for 2024, so the club will not be in any hurry to change it. But the ambidextrous just turned 28 and Arizona could be the team in the majors furthest from competing. Mars has an OPS + of 139 since the beginning of 2019 and can be used in multiple positions. Add all of that to a friendly contract and Arizona could receive great value for it.